Health experts weigh in on protecting children from COVID-19

On Tuesday, Monterrey resident Gabriela Cantu’s two sons were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the Valley.

For now, kids under the age of 15 in Mexico cannot get a COVID-19 shot.

“I think the Mexican government is not up to par with getting children vaccinated,” Cantu said, adding that she believes all children deserve to get protected against the virus.

Even though children over the age of five in the U.S. can get the shot, several Valley school districts decided to postpone classes.

Dr. Luis Ostrosky, an infectious disease specialist in Houston, says he has seen a spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations in children in his area.

Channel 5 News contacted several Valley hospitals, and they all say pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 have not reached concerning levels.

But some health experts say everyone that gathered in large groups over the holidays should get tested.

"You have the responsibility to take certain measures about it,” said Dr. Raul Garza Bulnes, a pediatrician at Christus Muguerza Hospital Monterrey.

One pharmacist says the good news is that there is high demand for shots against COVID-19.

"The kids that have not gotten vaccinated, please vaccinate them so that we can have less severe disease," said DHR Hospital pharmacist Annette Ozuna.

Experts say that the end of the holiday season, combined with the start of in-person learning is creating the perfect storm.

However, they do say that kids could lower the risk of getting sick with COVID-19 if they simply wear their facemask, maintain social distancing, do as many activities as possible outdoors, and if they're over the age of five, get fully vaccinated against COVID-19.