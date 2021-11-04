Health insurance open enrollment underway, expands until January

A chance to change your Health plan is happening now as open enrollment through HealthCare.gov is underway.

Experts say now is the time to sign up for, add, or drop coverage.

Whether you're shopping for a new insurance plan or switching up features on the coverage you already have, recent changes are happening within the HealthCare.gov marketplace.

"Open enrollment is longer this year. You get an extra month," health policy analyst Louise Norris said. "In the last few years, it has ended on December 15, this year, they are going to let it go all the way to January 15, but you still have to sign up by December 15 if you want your coverage to take effect January 1."

Norris says if you wait until December 15 to sign up for insurance, your plan won't take effect until February. She adds that visiting the marketplace should lookout for new health care plan options.

Several organizations can help you navigate the HealthCare.gov website in English or Spanish free of charge in the Valley.

MHP Salud Program Manager Yolanda Guzman says her team helps consumers submit applications for healthcare insurance coverage and financial assistance and help clarify distinctions among coverage types.

