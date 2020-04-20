Health safety guidelines to still be implemented at state parks after reopening

State parks in Texas have reopened for recreational activities. It’s the first step by Gov. Greg Abbott at easing the virus-related restrictions.

For many Rio Grande Valley residents, not being able to go anywhere hasn’t been easy. With state parks reopen, some have a sense of hope, even though things aren’t 100% back to normal.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department requires visitors to pre-purchase a day permit through the agency’s reservation system online.

Other requirements include visitors to wear face coverings, be in group of no more than five people and maintain a six-foot distance from other parties.

