Health safety guidelines to still be implemented at state parks after reopening

2 hours 56 minutes 21 seconds ago Monday, April 20 2020 Apr 20, 2020 April 20, 2020 7:25 PM April 20, 2020 in News - Coronavirus Pandemic
By: Marisol Villarreal

State parks in Texas have reopened for recreational activities. It’s the first step by Gov. Greg Abbott at easing the virus-related restrictions.

For many Rio Grande Valley residents, not being able to go anywhere hasn’t been easy. With state parks reopen, some have a sense of hope, even though things aren’t 100% back to normal.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department requires visitors to pre-purchase a day permit through the agency’s reservation system online.

Other requirements include visitors to wear face coverings, be in group of no more than five people and maintain a six-foot distance from other parties.

