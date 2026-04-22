Heart of the Valley: STHS doctor answers questions from viewers about diabetes

It's considered an epidemic in the Rio Grande Valley.

Diabetes affects one in three people in the Valley.

Joining us now to talk more about the disease is South Texas Health System’s Dr. Muneeza Zehra.

Watch the video above for the full story.

This April, CHANNEL 5 NEWS will educate viewers about diabetes prevention and treatment. KRGV will provide a 360-degree look into the diabetes epidemic in the RGV.

H-E-B and South Texas Health System are offering free diabetes screenings in the month of April. Check out the calendar at this link for times and dates when the screenings will be available.

Heart of the Valley: Diabetes is sponsored by Prime Health and South Texas Health System.