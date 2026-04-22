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Heart of the Valley: STHS doctor answers questions from viewers about diabetes

Heart of the Valley: STHS doctor answers questions from viewers about diabetes
1 hour 54 minutes 11 seconds ago Wednesday, April 22 2026 Apr 22, 2026 April 22, 2026 4:03 PM April 22, 2026 in News - Heart of the Valley
Source: KRGV

It's considered an epidemic in the Rio Grande Valley.

Diabetes affects one in three people in the Valley.

Joining us now to talk more about the disease is South Texas Health System’s Dr. Muneeza Zehra.

Watch the video above for the full story.

This April, CHANNEL 5 NEWS will educate viewers about diabetes prevention and treatment. KRGV will provide a 360-degree look into the diabetes epidemic in the RGV.

H-E-B and South Texas Health System are offering free diabetes screenings in the month of April. Check out the calendar at this link for times and dates when the screenings will be available.

Heart of the Valley: Diabetes is sponsored by Prime Health and South Texas Health System.

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