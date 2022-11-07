HEB celebrates 32nd annual Feast of Sharing event
Holiday season is just around the corner.
HEB celebrated their 32nd annual Feast of Sharing Event Sunday.
The event took place in McAllen, and the HEB team says it is an event that they look forward to every year.
"It's the most warming feeling, that's why we're a part of it, to give back to the community," HEB Operations Leader Savanna Castillo said. "That's what we're here for."
A total of 340,000 free hot meals are given to communities across Texas and Mexico.
