Hidalgo County: All 5 COVID-related deaths were unvaccinated individuals

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported five coronavirus-related deaths and 117 new positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Of the five deaths, all five were not vaccinated, the report stated.

The deaths include a man and a woman in their 30s from McAllen and Weslaco, a man and a woman in their 40s from Mission and Hidalgo, and a Donna man in his 50s.

The 117 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 26 12-19 13 20s 18 30s 15 40s 12 50s 17 60s 10 70+ 6 Total: 117

A total of 110 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County, a decrease of 19 patients since Monday. Those hospitalized with COVID-19 include 96 adults and 14 pediatric patients.

Of the 110 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 51 are in intensive care units. They include 47 adults and four pediatric patients.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, one staff member and five students tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 641 staff members and 3,095 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 116,762 people have tested positive for the virus and 3,418 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 762 active cases in the county.