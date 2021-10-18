Hidalgo County: All 4 COVID-related deaths were unvaccinated individuals

Hidalgo County on Monday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 128 new positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Of the four deaths, all four were not vaccinated, the report stated.

The deaths include a man in his 50s from McAllen, a man in his 60s in Mission, a man and woman in their 70s from Mission. A total of 3,413 COVID-related fatalities have been reported in the county since the start of the pandemic.

The 128 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 20 12-19 22 20s 20 30s 10 40s 12 50s 16 60s 12 70+ 16 Total: 128

A total of 129 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County, a decrease of four patients since Friday. Those hospitalized with COVID-19 include 102 adults and 27 pediatric patients.

Of the 129 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 50 are in intensive care units. They include 45 adults and five pediatric patients.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, three staff members and 12 students tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 640 staff members and 3,090 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 116,645 people have tested positive for the virus and 3,413 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 809 active cases in the county.