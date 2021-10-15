Hidalgo County: 5 of 7 COVID-related deaths were unvaccinated individuals

Hidalgo County on Friday reported seven coronavirus-related deaths and 181 new positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Of the seven deaths, five were unvaccinated, the report stated. A total of 3,409 COVID-related fatalities have been reported in the county since the start of the pandemic.

The deaths include five men and two women from Donna, McAllen, Mercedes, Mission and San Juan. The youngest people were in their 40s.

The 181 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 50 12-19 21 20s 21 30s 23 40s 21 50s 16 60s 12 70+ 17 Total: 181

A total of 133 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County, an increase of three patients since Thursday. Those hospitalized with COVID-19 include 102 adults and 31 pediatric patients.

Of the 133 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 49 are in intensive care units. They include 44 adults and five pediatric patients.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, one staff member and 10 students tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 637 staff members and 3,078 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 116,517 people have tested positive for the virus and 3,409 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 831 active cases in the county.

