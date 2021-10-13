Hidalgo County reports three unvaccinated coronavirus-related deaths, 79 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 79 new positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

All three deaths were from unvaccinated people, the report stated. A total of 3,395 Covid-related fatalities have been reported in the county since the start of the pandemic.

A man in his 60s from McAllen and a man and a woman over the age of 70 from the cities of Mercedes and Mission, respectively, died as a result of the virus.

The 79 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 33 12-19 9 20s 7 30s 10 40s 10 50s 3 60s 5 70+ 2 Total: 79

A total of 126 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County, a decrease of 24 patients since Tuesday. Those hospitalized with COVID-19 include 109 adults and 17 pediatric patients.

Of the 126 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 55 are in intensive care units. They include 50 adults and five pediatric patients.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, three staff members and 30 students tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 626 staff members and 3,018 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 116,145 people have tested positive for the virus and 3,392 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 807 active cases in the county.