Hidalgo County reports four coronavirus-related deaths, 91 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 91 new positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

A man in his 70s from Edinburg, a man in his 60s from McAllen, a man in his 70s from Mercedes and a woman in her 70s from Weslaco died as a result of the virus. Of the four people who died, two were not vaccinated, according to the report.

The 91 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 38 12-19 16 20s 10 30s 13 40s 4 50s 0 60s 6 70+ 4 Total: 91

A total of 150 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County, a decrease of seven patients since Friday. Those hospitalized with COVID-19 include 135 adults and 15 pediatric patients.

Of the 150 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 64 are in intensive care units. They include 60 adults and four pediatric patients.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, six students tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 623 staff members and 2,988 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 116,066 people have tested positive for the virus and 3,392 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 1,038 active cases in the county.