SFA snaps UTRGV Men's basketball 8 game winning streak
Related Story
Edinburg, TX -- The first-place Stephen F. Austin snap the Vaqueros 8 game winning streak 66-57.
Koree Cotton led the Vaqueros with 15 points and 6 rebounds followed by Jalen Washington's 13 points.
SFA's Keon Thompson scored 32 points and was 12-for-18 from the field.
The Lumberjacks went on an 8-0 run down the stretch to come out on top.
"Keon Thompson had a great night and we did a poor job of slowing him down but full credit to them" said Head Coach Kahil Fennell.
The Vaqueros will look to bounce back on Monday as they host Nicholls at 6:30p.m.
News
Edinburg, TX -- The first-place Stephen F. Austin snap the Vaqueros 8 game winning streak 66-57. Koree Cotton led... More >>
News Video
-
Lyford family rebuilding after fire destroys their home and kills seven pets
-
Warehouse renovation will expand Pawradise Dog Rescue and Sanctuary in La Grulla
-
South Padre Island dunes being rebuilt with Christmas trees ahead of sea...
-
Consumer Reports: Student loan delinquency and default
-
Revival of Cultural Arts to host women's empowerment event in Brownsville
Sports Video
-
UTRGV MBB clinches first ever Southland Conference tournament berth
-
Sharyland, Edinburg, and Weslaco claim bi-district championships in playoff openers
-
UTRGV Baseball draws over 13,000 fans, Lose season opener series to Kansas
-
UTRGV baseball drops game two of the series against Kansas
-
McAllen's Ava Aragon wins the state championship