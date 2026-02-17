x

SFA snaps UTRGV Men's basketball 8 game winning streak

By: Carlos Cortes

Related Story

Edinburg, TX -- The first-place Stephen F. Austin snap the Vaqueros 8 game winning streak 66-57. 

Koree Cotton led the Vaqueros with 15 points and 6 rebounds followed by Jalen Washington's 13 points.

SFA's Keon Thompson scored 32 points and was 12-for-18 from the field.

The Lumberjacks went on an 8-0 run down the stretch to come out on top.

"Keon Thompson had a great night and we did a poor job of slowing him down but full credit to them" said Head Coach Kahil Fennell.

The Vaqueros will look to bounce back on Monday as they host Nicholls at 6:30p.m.
     

News
SFA snaps UTRGV Men's basketball 8 game...
SFA snaps UTRGV Men's basketball 8 game winning streak
Edinburg, TX -- The first-place Stephen F. Austin snap the Vaqueros 8 game winning streak 66-57. Koree Cotton led... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, February 14 2026 Feb 14, 2026 Saturday, February 14, 2026 10:38:00 PM CST February 14, 2026
Radar
7 Days