Hidalgo County announces 2 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 7

Hidalgo County announced on Wednesday that two more people tested positive for the coronavirus — bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Hidalgo County to seven.

"Investigators with the county’s Health and Human Services Department are actively working all of the cases to determine if this strain of coronavirus was contracted while traveling and who may have had contact with these people," according to a news release from Hidalgo County. "The affected patients are all subject to county-issued control orders to stay in isolation in their homes."

Hidalgo County announced the first confirmed case of the coronavirus, which involved a woman who traveled to Las Vegas, on Saturday. The county announced another case, which also appeared to be travel-related, on Sunday.

Three more cases surfaced on Tuesday, according to the county. Two of the three cases "appear to be travel-related and could be related to the first person in Hidalgo County testing positive for this strain of coronavirus," according to a news release.

At least 130 people in Hidalgo County have been tested for the virus, according to information posted on the county website.

During the past few weeks, cases of the coronavirus also surfaced in Cameron County, Nueces County, Webb County and the state of Tamaulipas.

