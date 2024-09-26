Hidalgo County commissioners approves new budget without increasing tax rate

The Hidalgo County Commissioners Court approved a $316 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year without increasing the current tax rate, according to a Wednesday news release.

Due to rising property values, next year's budget represents a six percent tax increase even though the county has maintained the same tax rate this year, which is 57.5 cents per $100 valuation of home or property, the release stated.

According to the news release, the budget includes a projected $2 million in additional revenues such as fines, fees, local grants and charges for county services. A rainy day fund of $105 million is also included and is anticipated to be used to pay off debt.

Next year's spending plan includes a five percent cost of living adjustment for Hidalgo County employees, according to the release.

The adjustment is to keep wages competitive and "offset the loss of critical, essential workers doing statutorily mandated functions of county government."