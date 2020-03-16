Hidalgo County disaster declaration to be signed, prohibits gatherings more than 50 people

EDINBURG – A disaster declaration was announced in Hidalgo County. Once it’s signed Tuesday, all gatherings of 50 or more people will be prohibited.

Judge Richard Cortez says the order will remain in effect for seven days, after which he will ask the Commissioner’s Court to extend it to March 31.

The judge said this is in response to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations. Specifically, the declaration will prohibit gatherings for more than 50 people, including the Mercedes livestock show.

Businesses are also changing their operations to keep fewer than 50 people inside their facilities. It is not clear what it means for schools in the county.

Health administrator Eddie Olivarez says since testing is given in the private sector versus through the state, getting official numbers of possible cases has been a challenge.

