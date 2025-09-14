Hidalgo County domestic violence shelter creates high risk team to help victims

A new initiative is working to stop domestic violence before it turns deadly.

It involves a group of law enforcement and victim advocates working together. When it comes to domestic violence, time is everything.

"We have a very high number of homicides every year, and we want to look for signs," Mujeres Unidas Legal and Social Services Director Cecilia Mata said.

That's why a new Domestic Violence High Risk team was created in Hidalgo County.

"The purpose of it is to figure out which cases are high risk for homicides in our county," Mata said.

The team is being led by Mujeres Unidas, Hidalgo County's only domestic violence shelter.

"We've always worked together with law enforcement, with the DA's office, but this is a more coordinated response," Mata said.

Law enforcement will identify and report high risk cases to Mujeres Unidas. A team will then work with the victim to get her help and out of a potentially dangerous situation.

"Then we will ask if they want to participate in this project, and then we will get together and discuss the lethality components of a certain case and hopefully, like I said, our goal is to try and prevent lethality," Mata said.

One person who understands the danger firsthand is Amanda Garza. She is a domestic violence survivor and the founder of Gracious Hearts.

A non-profit that offers free clothes, shoes and hygiene items to women and children.

"I started it because I'm a survivor of domestic violence and I know how heart it was just to get the basic needs," Garza said.

Garza says her goal with the non-profit is to give back to victims who are going through similar situations to the one she was once in.

"I have been out of my abusive relationship for eight years. It was a from a span of four to three years," Garza said.

Garza's trauma is still fresh.

"So I faced a lot of verbal abuse, a lot of physical abuse, threats, I was in for a lot," Garza said.

With the launch of a new high risk team, victims and survivors will be able to work directly with the district attorney's office.

That is what Garza says helped her escape her relationship. Now she's hopeful this partnership will do the same for others.

"It's going to help because they're going to take the time to look into the case and check to see what indicators are there that this is a high risk case," Garza said.

She also has a message for victims.

"You're not alone. There are organizations, there are people that care about you. You don't have to go through this alone, we're here to support you," Garza said.

If you or someone you know are in a domestic violence situation, you can reach out to Mujeres Unidas or Gracious Hearts.

You can also call the Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence 24/7 hotline at 1-800-580-4879 or the McAllen center at 956-664-2826.

You can also call the Gracious Hearts help line at 956-685-4070 or their Warm Line 1-888-365-2203, Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Watch the video above for the full story.