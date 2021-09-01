Hidalgo County health authority: Covid cases in schools expected to rise

Hidalgo County reported 150 new infections Wednesday between students and staff, an increase of 110 new infections seen yesterday. Hidalgo County health officials say they’re keeping a close eye on these numbers and are warning parents shouldn't be alarmed if numbers change on a daily basis.

Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez said each school district has its own way of reporting positive Covid infections to the county. That's why Dr. Melendez looks at the average number of infections per day every week to get a better idea of where Covid stands across Hidalgo County schools.

“There's not a doubt in my mind that these cases are extremely active in the school and how do we know that? We know that by the increase in hospitalizations of children in the hospital,” Dr. Melendez said.

With most Hidalgo County schools starting their third week of classes, more than 1,000 students and staff have tested positive for Covid. Melendez expects those numbers to rise.

RELATED: Hidalgo County reports 8 coronavirus-related deaths, 460 positive cases

"The more you look, the more you find and so the schools are testing more than anybody else so they're going to find more,” Melendez said.

Children under 12 don't currently qualify for a Covid vaccine. Because of that, Melendez says it's even more crucial for everyone who qualifies to get the Covid shot.

"If we can vaccinate everyone around these kids, I think we're going to do relatively well," Melendez said.