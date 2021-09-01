Hidalgo County reports 8 coronavirus-related deaths, 460 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported eight coronavirus-related deaths and 460 positive cases of COVID-19.

Three women and five men from Alamo, Edinburg, McAllen, Mercedes, Mission and Weslaco died as a result of the virus, according to a Wednesday report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The youngest victim was a male in his 20s from Mercedes.

The people who tested positive for the virus are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 101 12-19 72 20s 67 30s 61 40s 55 50s 46 60s 37 70+ 21 Total: 460

There are currently 416 COVID-19 patients in Hidalgo County hospitals; 381 are adult patients and 35 are pediatric patients.

There are currently 147 hospitalized patients in intensive care units; 140 are adult patients and seven are pediatric patients.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, 32 positive infections were reported among staff and 118 new infections were reported among students.

Wednesday's report also included the total amount of staff members and students from county schools who have tested positive for the disease since the county started reporting school infections on Aug. 18. A total of 321 staff members in area schools and 800 students in the county have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the county started including data on the total amount of Covid-positive patients seen at the infusion center. According to the Wednesday report, 82 patients have been infused.

Since the pandemic began, 3,118 people have died as a result of the virus in the county and 108,717 have tested positive.

A total of 3,252 cases remain active.

