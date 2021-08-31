Hidalgo County reports 9 coronavirus-related deaths, 346 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported nine coronavirus-related deaths and 346 positive cases of COVID-19.

Three women and six men from Edinburg, McAllen, Mission and Pharr died as a result of the virus, according to a Tuesday report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The people who tested positive for the virus are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 107 12-19 51 20s 43 30s 47 40s 40 50s 27 60s 17 70+ 14 Total: 346

There are currently 406 COVID-19 patients in Hidalgo County hospitals; 361 are adult patients and 25 are pediatric patients.

There are currently 142 hospitalized patients in intensive care units; 137 are adult patients and five are pediatric patients.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, 12 positive infections were reported among staff and 28 new infections were reported among students.

Since the pandemic began, 3,110 people have died as a result of the virus in the county and 108,257 have tested positive.

A total of 3,243 cases remain active.