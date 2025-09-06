Hidalgo County health expert provides insight on Lysosomal Disease in newborns

Newborns will now be tested for more genetic diseases.

Tania Garza is expecting a baby girl next month. It's not her first child, she already has a two-year-old boy.

"Whenever he was born, they took him for screenings right after I gave birth," Garza said.

Those screenings are done to test for genetic conditions. The state is adding four more conditions to test for lysosome disorders.

"It causes great damage. You can think of it as a lot of debris in places that it should not be in and results in severe cognitive deficit, developmental delays, muscle weakness," Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez said.

These disorders can be deadly.

"In some of these diseases, children do not leave childhood with them, some they do. The earlier you can identify the disease, the sooner you can start making the appropriate interventions," Melendez said.

Testing for these conditions is done my pricking the heel 24 to 48 hours after birth. Babies are re-tested again a week later.

Melendez explains what happens if tests come back abnormal.

"There are medical interventions, there are dietary interventions, and the earlier you can identify these problems, the earlier you can start creating a life, so this child has the best opportunity," Melendez said.

Some signs to look out for in your child are a grabbing, shrugging and sucking reflex.

"What mothers should be looking out for the most is if the child is feeding appropriately, are they engaging at the appropriate time," Melendez said.

For Garza, she says her biggest concern is the health of her baby.

"That's the part that I'm most nervous about, but I have hope that everything's going to come out okay," Garza said.

Watch the video above for the full story.