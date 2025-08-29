Hidalgo County health expert speaks out against bill making Ivermectin accessible

State lawmakers just passed a bill that could make Ivermectin easier to get.

The bill sits on Governor Greg Abbott's desk. Supporters say it gives people medical freedom, but critics have their concerns.

The drug Ivermectin is well known to ranchers.

"I use [it] three times a year, two times a year," rancher Teo Martinez said.

Martinez uses it to keep his herd healthy year-round.

"It's good for the cattle business," Martinez said.

In recent years, people started using Ivermectin as a treatment for COVID.

This week, the state legislature sent House Bill 25 to the governor's desk. If signed, it will make the parasite treatment available at pharmacies without a prescription.

Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez believes easy access could come with dangerous consequences.

"I do not recommend Ivermectin for COVID, and I absolutely do not recommend over-the-counter use," Melendez said. "The risk, in my opinion, does not justify the over-the-counter availability of this drug."

The drug is only FDA-approved to treat certain parasites in humans. Side effects can include nausea, seizures and even life-threatening allergic reactions.

Melendez feels people could misuse the drug, especially if they self-diagnose.

"I don't see the difference between making this drug over-the-counter versus another antimicrobial. You cannot get Cipro, Levaquin or Rocephin, other antimicrobials, over-the-counter. Why should Ivermectin be any different? They all have side effect profiles, they all need to be under the direct supervision of a physician," Melendez said.

Supporters of the bill say it expands medical freedom. If signed by the governor, it will go in effect in 90 days.

