Hidalgo County leaders discuss protocols to respond to possible COVID-19 cases

EDINBURG – Hidalgo County leaders met to discuss plans and preparations for any possible coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

There are four levels of preparedness. The Rio Grande Valley is at a Level 3, enhanced operations when there is activity outside the area and preparations begin. Level 1 is considered a public emergency.

County Judge Richard Cortez met with mayors from all 22 cities in the county. They spoke about protocols in case the Valley were to reach a Level 2, when an individual is infected in the area.

