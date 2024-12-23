Hidalgo County man charged with manslaughter after allegedly punching victim during dispute

A man was charged with manslaughter Monday after the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said he punched a man multiple times in a dispute, leading to his death.

Bond for Travis Leon Trevino was set at $1 million, according to a news release.

Trevino’s arrest is in connection with the death of 41-year-old Isaac Martinez, who died on Friday, Dec. 13, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to a news release, the dispute occurred at the 3200 block of Geronimo Street in rural Weslaco when Martinez’s ex-wife arrived to drop off her 11-year-old son with her father, who was drinking with several men at the time.

During the visit, the ex-wife’s 15-year-old daughter asked Martinez for money, leading to an argument.

Trevino then confronted Martinez about his behavior towards his daughter, according to the release.

“According to the witnesses, Trevino then struck Martinez multiple times in the face, causing him to fall,” the news release said. Martinez’s ex-wife transported him back to his residence at the 2700 block of Bustamante Street in Donna to seek help.

Deputies who arrived at the scene found an unresponsive Martinez with a bloody shirt. He was hospitalized and later pronounced dead.

An autopsy determined that Martinez’s death resulted directly from injuries sustained in the assault, the sheriff’s office said in the news release.

The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff's office added.