Hidalgo County officials remind residents property taxes are due on Jan. 31

Valley tax officials are reminding residents that property taxes are due Jan. 31.

They're warning that if you don't pay your taxes on time, you could face a penalty or added interest.

There are multiple locations throughout Hidalgo County where you can pay your property taxes. Officials say their offices are open from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.

The offices in McAllen and Edinburg will stay open late on Jan. 31 to allow people more time to stop by.

In Cameron County, office hours are also from 8 a.m. to 4:30 on weekdays.

You can also head to cameroncountytax.org to pay your bill online.