Hidalgo County opens the Valley’s first ‘clinic in a box’ virtual care station

The Hidalgo County Health & Human Services Department celebrated the Wednesday opening of the Rio Grande Valley’s first OnMed CareStation.

Located inside the health department’s McAllen clinic, the CareStation is a private, ADA-accessible “clinic in a box” that connects patients with licensed medical professionals through secure telehealth technology.

“Inside, residents can check vital signs such as blood pressure, temperature, and oxygen levels and then consult with a provider in real time,” a news release from Hidalgo County states. “The CareStation is available to all residents as part of HCHD’s commitment to expanding access to everyday healthcare.”

This launch is made possible through a collaboration with OnMed and support from Molina Healthcare of Texas.

According to the news release, the CareStation offers no-cost, primary care consultations with licensed medical professionals, on-site vitals such as blood pressure, temperature, oxygen levels, and weight clinical guidance, care plans, prescriptions, and referrals.

The CareStation adds no-cost, primary care visits to the services offered by Hidalgo County, the news release stated. According to the release, it’s the first time residents can access primary care at no cost in a private and secure setting, without the need for an appointment.

“This marks an important and meaningful milestone for health care in Hidalgo County,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said in a statement. “Too many of our families face barriers to quality and affordable services. The CareStation is an innovative way to close that gap, bringing advanced technology and compassionate care directly into our community so more people can live healthier, better lives.”

The OnMed CareStation in the Rio Grande Valley is located at 300 E. Hackberry Ave. in McAllen.

Watch the video above for the full story.