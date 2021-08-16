Hidalgo County reports 10 coronavirus-related deaths, 483 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Monday reported 10 coronavirus-related deaths and 483 positive cases of COVID-19.

Ten people from Alamo, Alton, Edinburg, McAllen, Mercedes, Mission and San Juan died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. The youngest people were an Alton man and Mercedes woman in their 30s.

On Monday, Hidalgo County broke over 3,000 coronavirus-related deaths. Since the pandemic began, 3,003 people have died as a result of COVID-19.

Of the new cases reported Monday, 112 are confirmed and 371 are probable.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

• 189 people in the 0-19 age group

Since the pandemic began, 103,752 people have tested positive for the virus.

There are currently 455 people with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County hospitals. Of those COVID-19 patients, 108 are in intensive care units.