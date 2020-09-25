Hidalgo County reports 19 more coronavirus-related deaths, 191 new cases

Hidalgo County reported on Friday 19 more residents died due to coronavirus complications, as well as 191 more tested positive for the virus — bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 1,630 and the total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 31,562.

“The numbers continue to go in the right direction, but I will not be happy until the fatality rate from this terrible disease drops to zero,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez. “I send my condolences to the family, friends and neighbors of those who died.”

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 180 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 77 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in the Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 27,759 have been released from isolation. According to the news release, there are currently 2,173 known active cases in Hidalgo County.