Hidalgo County reports 2 COVID-related deaths, both were unvaccinated

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 176 new positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Both individuals were not vaccinated, the report stated.

The deaths include a man and a woman from the cities of Pharr and McAllen, respectively. They were both over the age of 70.

The 176 new cases was an increase of 59 from Tuesday, when the county reported 117 new cases.

The 176 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 55 12-19 30 20s 22 30s 19 40s 16 50s 15 60s 12 70+ 7 Total: 176

A total of 96 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County, a decrease of 14 patients since Tuesday. Those hospitalized with COVID-19 include 85 adults and 11 pediatric patients.

Of the 96 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 45 are in intensive care units. They include 40 adults and five pediatric patients.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, 12 staff members and 79 students tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 653 staff members and 3,174 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 116,938 people have tested positive for the virus and 3,420 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 789 active cases in the county.