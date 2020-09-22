Hidalgo County reports 23 more coronavirus-related deaths, 255 new cases

Hidalgo County reported on Tuesday 23 more residents died due to coronavirus complications, as well as 255 more tested positive for the virus — bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 1,563 and the total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 30,998.

“There has been suffering at both the national and local level from this terrible disease,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez. “We must fight back by being smart and doing what we know works, especially avoiding crowds and staying home when possible.”

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 181 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 65 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in the Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 27,234 have been released from isolation. According to the news release, there are currently 2,201 known active cases in Hidalgo County.