Hidalgo County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths, 214 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 214 positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Three women from Edinburg, Mercedes and Mission died due to the virus. They were all in their 70s. Of the three deaths, two were unvaccinated, according to the report.

The 214 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 66 12-19 28 20s 28 30s 22 40s 31 50s 14 60s 15 70+ 10 Total: 214

A total of 59 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County, including 57 adult patients and two pediatric patients.

Of the 59 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 21 are in intensive care units. They include 20 adults and one pediatric patient.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, 31 students and nine staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 841 staff members and 4,387 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 121,639 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,513 county residents have died due to the virus.

There are currently 925 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

TUESDAY'S COVID-19 REPORT: Hidalgo County reports one unvaccinated death, 132 positive cases

MONDAY'S COVID-19 REPORT: Hidalgo County reports zero coronavirus-related deaths, 181 positive cases