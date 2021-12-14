Hidalgo County reports one unvaccinated death, 132 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported one coronavirus-related death and 132 positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The person who died, a woman in her 70s from McAllen, was not vaccinated, according to the report.

The 132 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 30 12-19 15 20s 23 30s 18 40s 11 50s 14 60s 11 70+ 10 Total: 132

A total of 57 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County, including 55 adult patients and two pediatric patients.

Of the 57 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 21 are in intensive care units. They include 20 adults and one pediatric patient.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, 20 students and three staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 832 staff members and 4,356 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 121,425 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,509 county residents have died due to the virus.

There are currently 928 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

