Hidalgo County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths, 926 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 926 cases of COVID-19, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

A woman in her 50s from Edinburg, a woman in her 70s or older from Edinburg and a man in his 70s or older from Pharr died as a result of the virus. One of the deceased individuals was not vaccinated.

The report covers a three-day period from Aug. 5 through Aug. 8, 2022.

The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 173 12-19 105 20s 143 30s 123 40s 105 50s 106 60s 72 70+ 99 Total: 926

The county also reported 118 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 110 adults and eight children.

Of the 118 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 26 people are in intensive care units. They include 24 adults and two children.

Since the pandemic began, 3,952 people have died due to the virus in the county and 222,704 people have tested positive.

There are currently 2,122 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.