Hidalgo County reports 30 more coronavirus-related deaths, 166 new cases

Hidalgo County reported on Monday that over a three-day period 30 more residents died due to coronavirus complications, as well as 166 more tested positive for the virus — bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 1,540 and the total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 30,743.

Among those who died is a male in his 20's from Mission.

“Given that these numbers are for three days, I am encouraged,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez. “But we must remain mindful that any death from this disease is one too many. I offer my condolences to the family and friends of the 30 more family, friends and neighbors who died from this horrible disease.”

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 186 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 70 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in the Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 26,996 have been released from isolation. According to the news release, there are currently 2,207 known active cases in Hidalgo County.