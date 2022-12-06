x

Hidalgo County reports 342 new cases of COVID-19

Tuesday, December 06 2022

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported zero coronavirus-related deaths and 342 cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. 

The report covers a three-day period from Dec. 2 through Dec. 5.

The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases
0-19 102
20s 59
30s 34
40s 41
50s 39
60s 24
70+ 43

The county also reported that 31 adults and three children are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Of the 34 people hospitalized with COVID-19, nine are in the intensive care units, including seven adults and two children.

Since the pandemic began, 4,044 people have died due to the virus in the county. 

