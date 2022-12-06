Hidalgo County reports 342 new cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported zero coronavirus-related deaths and 342 cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.
The report covers a three-day period from Dec. 2 through Dec. 5.
The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:
|Age Range
|Number of cases
|0-19
|102
|20s
|59
|30s
|34
|40s
|41
|50s
|39
|60s
|24
|70+
|43
The county also reported that 31 adults and three children are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
Of the 34 people hospitalized with COVID-19, nine are in the intensive care units, including seven adults and two children.
Since the pandemic began, 4,044 people have died due to the virus in the county.
