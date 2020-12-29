Hidalgo County reports 6 coronavirus-related deaths, 329 cases

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported six coronavirus-related deaths and 329 cases of COVID-19.

Three men and three women died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Hidalgo County. The news release didn't specify when they died.

Since the pandemic started, 2,187 people in Hidalgo County have died as a result of the virus.

Hidalgo County also reported that 329 people had tested positive for the virus. The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 50,361 people in Hidalgo County have tested positive for the virus.

Of them, 46,016 were released from isolation. Another 2,187 people died.

The remaining 2,158 people are still in isolation.