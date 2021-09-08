Hidalgo County reports 8 coronavirus-related deaths, 309 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported eight coronavirus-related deaths and 309 positive cases of COVID-19.

Two women and six men from Edinburg, McAllen, Pharr and Weslaco died as a result of the virus, according to Wednesday's report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. The youngest victim was a male in his 20s from Weslaco.

The 276 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of Cases 0-11 71 12-19 38 20s 33 30s 44 40s 33 50s 40 60s 28 70+ 22 Total: 309

There are currently 369 COVID-19 patients in Hidalgo County hospitals; 338 are adult patients and 31 are pediatric patients.

There are currently 133 hospitalized patients in intensive care units; 127 are adult patients and six are pediatric patients.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, 19 new positive infections were reported among staff and 100 new infections were reported among students. This brings the total count to 356 total staff infections and 1,052 total student infections since the county started reporting school infections on Aug. 18.

The county also reported 249 people have been treated at the COVID-19 antibody infusion center.

Since the pandemic began, 3,158 people have died as a result of the virus and 109,844 people have tested positive in the county. Of those total positive cases, 2,541 remain active.

