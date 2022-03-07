Hidalgo County reports five coronavirus-related deaths and 3,276 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Monday reported five coronavirus-related deaths and 3,276 cases of COVID-19.

Of the five people who died, four were not vaccinated, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. The youngest person who died was a woman in her 40s from an undisclosed city.

The thousands of cases reported on Monday are backlogged COVID cases from January to early February, according to Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Chief Administrative Officer Eduardo "Eddie" Olivarez. This comes after the county reported 22,404 backlogged cases last Friday.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 730 12-19 357 20s 507 30s 397 40s 350 50s 282 60s 250 70+ 403 Total: 3,276

The county also reported 121 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 117 adults and four children.

Of the 121 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 45 patients are in intensive care units, including 44 adults and one child.

Schools across Hidalgo County reported on Monday two staff members and 11 students tested positive for the virus.

A total of 4,817 staff members and 16,544 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18, 2021.

Since the pandemic began, 191,736 people have tested positive for the virus, and 3,827 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 1,523 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.