Hidalgo County reports more than 22,000 backlogged COVID cases

Hidalgo County reported more than 22,000 backlogged cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

The county's daily COVID-19 report shows 22,404 people tested positive for the virus.

All of the cases are from January and February, according to Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Chief Administrative Officer Eduardo "Eddie" Olivarez.

The county also reported that eight people died due to the virus. Of the eight people who died, four were not vaccinated, according to the report. The youngest person who died was a man in his 50s from Alamo.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 2,775 12-19 3,227 20s 4,332 30s 3,598 40s 3,235 50s 2,441 60s 1,532 70+ 1,264 Total: 22,404

The county also reported 128 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 124 adults and four children.

Of the 128 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 44 patients are in intensive care units, all of whom are adults.

On Friday, schools across Hidalgo County reported zero staff members and nine students tested positive for the virus.

A total of 4,815 staff members and 16,533 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18, 2021.

Since the pandemic began, 188,460 people have tested positive for the virus, and 3,822 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 1,644 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.