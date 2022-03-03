Hidalgo County: 5 people die due to coronavirus, 525 people test positive for COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported five people died due to the coronavirus and 525 people tested positive for COVID-19.

Of the five people who died, three were not vaccinated, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. A man in his 50s from Mercedes was the youngest person who died due to the virus.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 45 12-19 59 20s 95 30s 88 40s 70 50s 68 60s 46 70+ 54 Total: 525

The county also reported 140 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 136 adults and four children.

Of the 140 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 46 patients are in intensive care units, all of whom are adults.

On Thursday, schools across Hidalgo County reported 11 staff members and 48 students tested positive for the virus.

A total of 4,815 staff members and 16,524 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18, 2021.

Since the pandemic began, 166,056 people have tested positive for the virus, and 3,814 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 794 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.