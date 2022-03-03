Hidalgo County health authority discusses possibility of COVID vaccine mandate in public schools

A local health official says it’s only a matter of time before the COVID-19 vaccine becomes a requirement in schools.

Students already have to be vaccinated against several diseases such as measles, chickenpox and polio to attend public schools.

Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez said he believes the COVID vaccine could soon be added to that list.

RELATED: Hidalgo County: 5 people die due to coronavirus, 525 people test positive for COVID-19

"Some states like California are already saying that they are going to mandate the vaccines,” Melendez said.

Jennifer Garza, a spokeswoman for Hidalgo ISD, said she thinks most of the families in the district would be ok with the idea of the shot being mandatory.

"Vaccine mandates in schools are not new,” Melendez said. “They've been here for hundreds of years."

Watch the video above for the full story.