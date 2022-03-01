Hidalgo County: 11 people die due to coronavirus, 98 people test positive for COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported 11 people died due to the coronavirus and 98 people tested positive for COVID-19.

Of the 11 people who died, eight were not vaccinated, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. A man in his 40s from Hidalgo was the youngest person who died as a result of the virus.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 4 12-19 5 20s 12 30s 18 40s 18 50s 14 60s 8 70+ 19 Total: 288

The county also reported 144 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 138 adults and six children.

Of the 144 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 45 patients are in intensive care units, all of whom are adults.

Schools across Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported eight staff members and 38 students tested positive for the virus.

A total of 4,800 staff members and 16,464 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18, 2021.

Since the pandemic began, 165,245 people have tested positive for the virus and 3,804 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 716 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

