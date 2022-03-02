Hidalgo County: 5 people die due to coronavirus, 286 people test positive for COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported five people died due to the coronavirus and 286 people tested positive for COVID-19.

Of the five people who died, four were not vaccinated, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. A man in his 40s from McAllen was the youngest person who died due to the virus.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 30 12-19 31 20s 40 30s 39 40s 44 50s 37 60s 29 70+ 36 Total: 286

The county also reported 137 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 131 adults and six children.

Of the 137 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 46 patients are in intensive care units, all of whom are adults.

On Wednesday, schools across Hidalgo County reported four staff members and 12 students tested positive for the virus.

A total of 4,804 staff members and 16,476 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18, 2021.

Since the pandemic began, 165,531 people have tested positive for the virus, and 3,809 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 826 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.