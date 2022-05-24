x

Hidalgo County reports no new coronavirus-related deaths, 969 cases of COVID-19

2 hours 34 minutes 15 seconds ago Tuesday, May 24 2022 May 24, 2022 May 24, 2022 2:37 PM May 24, 2022 in News - Local

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported no new coronavirus-related deaths and 969 cases of COVID-19, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases
0-11 147
12-19 163
20s 153
30s 145
40s 131
50s 102
60s 70
70+ 58
Total: 969

The county also reported that 14 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, all of whom are adults.

Of the 14 people hospitalized with COVID-19, five adults are in intensive care units.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, 14 staff members and 44 students tested positive for the virus. 

Since the pandemic began, 3,911 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 605 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

