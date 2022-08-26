x

Hidalgo County reports six coronavirus-related deaths, 575 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Friday reported six coronavirus-related deaths and 575 cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Five men and one woman from Edinburg, Donna, McAllen and Pharr died as a result of the virus. They were in their 50s or older. Four of the people were not vaccinated, according to the report. 

The report covers a two-day period from Aug. 23 through Aug. 25, 2022. 

The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases
0-11 153
12-19 85
20s 67
30s 62
40s 71
50s 55
60s 45
70+ 37
Total: 575

The county also reported 118 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 97 adults and 21 children.

Of the 118 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 20 adults are in intensive care units. 

Since the pandemic began, 3,976 people have died due to the virus in the county and 227,035 people have tested positive. 

There are currently 1,672 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

