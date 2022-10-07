Hidalgo County reports three coronavirus-related deaths, 144 cases of COVID-19

Photo credit: Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County on Friday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 144 cases of COVID-19.

A woman from Hidalgo, a man from McAllen and a man from Pharr died as a result of the virus. They were all in their 70s or older and were all vaccinated, according to the report that covers a two-day period from Oct. 4 through Oct. 6.

The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 21 12-19 10 20s 21 30s 21 40s 15 50s 20 60s 11 70+ 25 Total: 144

The county also reported 54 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, which include 41 adults and 13 children.

Of the 54 people hospitalized with COVID-19, eight adults are in intensive care units.

Across school districts in Hidalgo County, 22 staff members and 56 students tested positive for the virus.

Since the pandemic began, 4,012 people have died due to the virus in the county and 234,348 people have tested positive.

There are currently 389 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.