Hidalgo County reports zero coronavirus-related deaths, 793 cases of COVID-19

3 hours 39 minutes 20 seconds ago Tuesday, June 07 2022 Jun 7, 2022 June 07, 2022 1:22 PM June 07, 2022 in News - Coronavirus Pandemic

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported zero coronavirus-related deaths and 793 cases of COVID-19, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases
0-11 119
12-19 102
20s 120
30s 111
40s 105
50s 98
60s 79
70+ 59
Total: 793

The county also reported that 39 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 23 adults and 16 children.

Of the 39 people hospitalized with COVID-19, four adults are in intensive care units.

Since the pandemic began, 3,915 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 1,252 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

