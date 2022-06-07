Hidalgo County reports zero coronavirus-related deaths, 793 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported zero coronavirus-related deaths and 793 cases of COVID-19, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 119 12-19 102 20s 120 30s 111 40s 105 50s 98 60s 79 70+ 59 Total: 793

The county also reported that 39 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 23 adults and 16 children.

Of the 39 people hospitalized with COVID-19, four adults are in intensive care units.

Since the pandemic began, 3,915 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 1,252 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.