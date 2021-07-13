Hidalgo County residents continue seeking flood relief after heavy rain

Families across the Rio Grande Valley continue looking for flood relief following last week's heavy rain.

Residents in Hidalgo County Precinct 4 are among those waiting to hear back from officials after their neighborhood on North 10th Street near Rodgers Road took a hard hit.

Maria Alicia Ramirez has lived in the Edinburg neighborhood for more than 30 years and says she's never seen her property flood the way it did last week.

Ramirez and other residents believe the flooding results from a construction project the county started in 2018 to expand North 10th street between Highway 107 and Monte Alto.

But Precinct 4 Commissioner Ellie Torres disagrees, adding that the flooding is nothing new in the area.

"Now that I've come in, I have been addressing this with the resident along with our drainage district," Torres said. "We have made efforts to meet with the resident."

But Ramirez says she wasn't one of those residents Torres spoke with.

Torres said the county is working to "mitigate the backflow of [the] water flow" from the drainage canals.