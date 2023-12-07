Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office reports increase in scam calls

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public to not fall for a scam involving a caller impersonating a law enforcement official.

The caller claims to have an arrest warrant that can be settled by paying over the phone, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We have seen an uptick in the recent months,” Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Enrique Longoria said. “[The calls say] they need to pay x amount of dollars, and they're requiring them to purchase a gift card."

According to Longoria, the county will only discuss warrants or payments in person.

The Better Business Bureau is also warning the public to pay close attention this time of year.

“Right now, the holidays are just around the corner, the scammers are getting more alert,” Better Business Bureau South Texas President Hilda Martinez said, adding that those receiving a suspected scam call can contact law enforcement.

“Just call, ask them the questions,” Martinez said. “[Ask] ‘is there a warrant out for my arrest?’ That's the best solution to this, instead of being scammed thousands of dollars."

Longoria also recommended reporting the calls to the sheriff’s office at 956-383-8114.

Watch the video above for the full story.