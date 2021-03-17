Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office search for missing 18-year-old Weslaco woman

Credit: Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is searching for 18-year-old Veri Ana Hernandez of Weslaco.

In a social media post made Wednesday, HCSO said Hernandez was last seen in her home on Esperanza Street in the city of Weslaco.

According to officials Hernandez has a learning disability that may prevent her from understanding where she is or if she is in danger.

If you have any information or have seen Hernandez call the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office at (956) 383-8114.

You can call anonymously to the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers hotline at (956) 668-8477.

If the information provided through the Crime Stoppers hotline leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a reward up to $1000.