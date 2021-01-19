Hidalgo County to hold drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Weslaco
Hidalgo County will hold a drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Weslaco on Thursday.
Eligible residents must first pre-register for the vaccine starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, at Bobby Lackey Stadium located at 784 N. Westgate Drive. Residents will be issued a wristband showing a designated time for them to return to the stadium on Thursday, Jan. 21 for their vaccinations.
Wristbands will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis, according to a press release from the county.
Eligible residents include healthcare workers, people 65 years or older and people 18 and older with certain medical conditions.
Hidalgo County advises the following:
- Bring ID and proof of medical condition (current medication, a prescription from their doctor)
- Bring clearance letter from their physician
- People are encouraged to bring water and snacks
- There could be periods of waiting and sitting in your vehicle
- Children 18 and under should not be in the clinic
- Those seeking vaccines with mobility concerns may bring one person to help them
The following is the state definition for healthcare workers who are eligible for vaccinations on Thursday:
First Tier
1. Paid and unpaid workers in hospital settings working directly with patients who are positive or at high risk for COVID-19. Such as but not limited to:
a. Physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists and other support staff (custodial staff, etc.)
b. Additional clinical staff providing supporting laboratory, pharmacy, diagnostic and/or rehabilitation services
c. Others having direct contact with patients or infectious materials;
2. Long-term care staff working directly with vulnerable residents. Includes:
a. Direct care providers at nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and state supported living centers
b. Physicians, nurses, personal care assistants, custodial, food service staff;
3. EMS providers who engage in 9-1-1 emergency services like pre-hospital care and transport;
4. Home health care workers, including hospice care, who directly interface with vulnerable and high-risk patients;
5. Residents of long-term care facilities.
Second Tier
1. Staff working in outpatient care settings who interact with symptomatic patients. Such as but not limited to:
a. Physicians, nurses, and other support staff (custodial staff, etc.)
b. Clinical staff providing diagnostic, laboratory, and/or rehabilitation services
c. Non 9-1-1 transport for routine care
d. Healthcare workers in corrections and detention facilities;
2. Direct care staff in freestanding emergency medical care facilities and urgent care clinics;
3. Community pharmacy staff who may provide direct services to clients, including vaccination or testing for individuals who may have COVID;
4. Public health and emergency response staff directly involved in administration of COVID testing and vaccinations;
5. Responders who provide mortuary or death services to decedents with COVID-19.
Includes:
a. Embalmers and funeral home workers who have direct contact with decedents
b. Medical examiners and other medical certifiers who have direct contact with decedents;
6. School nurses who provide health care to students and teachers.
Also eligible for vaccines on Thursday under state protocol are:
1. People 65 years of age and older;
2. People 18 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19, such as but not limited to:
• Cancer
• Chronic kidney disease
• COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
• Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies
• Solid organ transplantation
• Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher)
• Pregnancy
• Sickle cell disease
• Type 2 diabetes mellitus
More News
News Video
-
Cameron County officials urge community to do their part to stop spread...
-
McAllen hospice center increases COVID-19 precautions
-
Woman warns others of COVID-19 vaccine spam calls targeting UTRGV patients
-
New Texas district boundary lines underway, advocates concerned
-
Immigration attorney weighs in on Department of Justice's report on 2018 zero-tolerance...