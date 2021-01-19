x

Hidalgo County to hold drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Weslaco

Tuesday, January 19 2021
By: KRGV Digital

Hidalgo County will hold a drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Weslaco on Thursday. 

Eligible residents must first pre-register for the vaccine starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, at Bobby Lackey Stadium located at 784 N. Westgate Drive. Residents will be issued a wristband showing a designated time for them to return to the stadium on Thursday, Jan. 21 for their vaccinations. 

Wristbands will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis, according to a press release from the county. 

Eligible residents include healthcare workers, people 65 years or older and people 18 and older with certain medical conditions. 

Hidalgo County advises the following:

  • Bring ID and proof of medical condition (current medication, a prescription from their doctor)
  • Bring clearance letter from their physician
  • People are encouraged to bring water and snacks
  • There could be periods of waiting and sitting in your vehicle
  • Children 18 and under should not be in the clinic
  • Those seeking vaccines with mobility concerns may bring one person to help them

The following is the state definition for healthcare workers who are eligible for vaccinations on Thursday:

 

First Tier

 

1. Paid and unpaid workers in hospital settings working directly with patients who are positive or at high risk for COVID-19. Such as but not limited to:

a. Physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists and other support staff (custodial staff, etc.)

b. Additional clinical staff providing supporting laboratory, pharmacy, diagnostic and/or rehabilitation services

c. Others having direct contact with patients or infectious materials;

2. Long-term care staff working directly with vulnerable residents. Includes:

a. Direct care providers at nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and state supported living centers

b. Physicians, nurses, personal care assistants, custodial, food service staff;

3. EMS providers who engage in 9-1-1 emergency services like pre-hospital care and transport;

4. Home health care workers, including hospice care, who directly interface with vulnerable and high-risk patients;

5. Residents of long-term care facilities.

 

Second Tier

 

1. Staff working in outpatient care settings who interact with symptomatic patients. Such as but not limited to:

a. Physicians, nurses, and other support staff (custodial staff, etc.)

b. Clinical staff providing diagnostic, laboratory, and/or rehabilitation services

c. Non 9-1-1 transport for routine care

d. Healthcare workers in corrections and detention facilities;

2. Direct care staff in freestanding emergency medical care facilities and urgent care clinics; 

3. Community pharmacy staff who may provide direct services to clients, including vaccination or testing for individuals who may have COVID;

4. Public health and emergency response staff directly involved in administration of COVID testing and vaccinations;

5. Responders who provide mortuary or death services to decedents with COVID-19. 

Includes:

a. Embalmers and funeral home workers who have direct contact with decedents

b. Medical examiners and other medical certifiers who have direct contact with decedents;

6. School nurses who provide health care to students and teachers.

 

Also eligible for vaccines on Thursday under state protocol are:

 

1.      People 65 years of age and older;

2.      People 18 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19, such as but not limited to:

• Cancer

• Chronic kidney disease

• COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

• Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies

• Solid organ transplantation

• Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher)

• Pregnancy

• Sickle cell disease

• Type 2 diabetes mellitus

