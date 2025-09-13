Hidalgo County warns residents of hand, foot, mouth disease outbreak

Hidalgo County is warning residents of an outbreak of hand, foot, and mouth disease.

The county says more than 60 cases were reported across four schools, and local health experts want parents to keep their kids safe.

Hand, foot and mouth disease primarily affects children, but can also spread to adults.

Symptoms include fever, chills, scratchy throat, nausea and blisters, which show up on hands, feet and mouth on the third day after getting the illness.

A person is most infectious in the first three days. It can spread through mucus, droplets, coughing or not washing your hands.

Health experts say there's no official cure for the disease, but those infected can take Tylenol, Motrin and easy to chew food, since the blisters can be painful.

Kids can usually go back to school once they've gone a day without a fever and their blisters are drying out.

If you have any questions, you can call Hidalgo Health and Human Services at 956-318-2426.